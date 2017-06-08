Greece’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 22,5 Pct in March, ELSTAT Announces

ATHENS – The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March 2017.

– The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in March 2017 was 22.5% compared to 23.8% in March 2016 and the downward revised 22.9% in February 2017. The number of employed in March 2017 amounted to 3,682,416 persons. The number of unemployed amounted to 1,068,469 while the number of inactive to 3,270,865.

– The number of employed persons increased by 31,154 persons compared with March 2016 (a 0.9% rate of increase) and by 11,439 persons compared with February 2017 (a 0.3% rate of increase).

– The number of unemployed persons decreased by 74,515 persons compared with March 2016 (a 6.5% rate of decrease) and by 19,400 persons compared with February 2017 (a 1.8% rate of decrease).

– The number of inactive persons, i.e., persons that neither work neither look for a job, increased by 6,875 persons compared with March 2016 (a 0.2% rate of increase) and by 5,143 persons compared with February 2017 (a 0.2% rate of increase).