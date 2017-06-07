Funeral for a Statesman, the people and a question

At 7AM on Wednesday, May 31, the mortal remains of Constantine Mitsotakis were transported to the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens with the highest of honors, as was appropriate and as he deserved.

Apart from the family of the late leader, quite a number of people had already gathered in the Cathedral’s courtyard.

The Cathedral, clean and spruced after its very recent and superb renovation – thanks to the knowledge, passion, and love for the church of Father Thomas Synodinos – underlined the historic importance of the moment, with the class and tradition that was required.

The coffin was covered by the Greek flag and on which was situated an emblematic picture of Mitsotakis during one of his speeches.

Now, there was no more room for delusions. It was true. He had indeed passed on.

The funeral service was to be held later, at 3PM. That is when the country’s leadership would attend. Meanwhile, as had been announced, Mitsotakis’ body had lain in state.

Men and women began approaching the coffin slowly, respectfully, with bowed heads, to pay their respects and express their condolences to the deceased’s son, Kyriakos, and the other family members, before departing.

As time passed, more and more people arrived. Now the line extended from the entrance of the Cathedral to the body, which was quite a big distance.

Impressed by what seeing I began to study the people: they were mainly plainly dressed, some were weeping, while almost everyone tenderly touched the coffin, as if wanting to caress him, to thank him, to tell Mitsotakis how much they loved him.

I imagined some of them by his side, from the 1960s and throughout every decade, through the good and the bad. But, mostly, I thought that they must be whispering “if we had only listened to you, we would not be in this mess today…”

With the passage of time I noticed that more and more young people boys and girls arrived, with the same level of veneration as their elders, to pay their respects and go. Perhaps some of them had never even witnessed Mitsotakis speaking in Parliament or fighting one of his battles. Apparently, they had either heard stories from their parents or had read about him.

And, once again, I thought they too whispered that their fate would be different if he had governed for a few more years…

From ten in the morning and on, the stream of people had turned into a river. The Cathedral and the surrounding area were crammed. So much so that the traffic police had banned the movement of vehicles for a large radius around the Cathedral.

After 2PM it was impossible for anyone to enter the church. In fact too many people had already been allowed to get through…

That same evening, after an especially moving ceremony at the airport in Chania, Crete, his birthplace the statesman’s body was taken to the beautiful but small church of Aghia Magdalene in Chalepa, located directly across from the Eleftherios Venizelos National Research and Study Foundation.

It was there where the great man’s body would lie in state overnight.

Scenes similar to what took place in Athens occurred there as well. Ordinary people, with sincere emotion on their faces paid their respects to their deceased Cretan leader who loved them so much, nonstop until dawn.; they touched or kissed the coffin, wiped their tears, and exited the church.

Even more so the next day, Thursday, the day of the burial.

And so, it was the people who took the lead, who were moved, who wept for the loss of the great statesman Constantine Mitsotakis, whom they considered their trusted stalwart, who told them the truth, who treated them as adults, not as babies. For the man who truly loved Greece and its people, for whose sake he sacrificed himself politically few times.

Still, the question asked by many was why did the people of Greece wait until now to speak up about Mitsotakis? Why do they make so many mistakes?