The Acropolis Museum Wins Raves But Will it Stand Test of Time Too?

ATHENS – It’s been acclaimed as one of the best museums in the world – mostly for what’s inside and what’s not – the missing Marbles – but the exterior of the Acropolis Museum is a far from classical as you can get, a bold modern concrete departure from what visitors can see from its expanded windows rising above, designed to give a bird’s-eye view of the stunning Parthenon.

Ironically, more people now – more than 1.5 million a year – come to the museum than the 2500-year-old classical structure atop the Acropolis that remains one of the world’s greatest treasures and iconic sites.

The $130 million, four-story opened on June 20, 2009 to great fanfare, and more than a little debate over its design and location and several competitions, with Swiss-French national Bernard Tschumi, who lives in New York, finally being chosen, in a collaboration with Greece’s Michael Photiadis, a project aimed at also hoping to get back the Parthenon Marbles stolen by Lord Elgin 200 years ago and now housed in the British Museum, which refuses to return them. There’s space waiting for them on the top floor, with a view to where they used to sit.

Tschumi’s design revolves around three concepts: light, movement, and a tectonic and programmic element, characteristics designed to “turn the constraints of the site into an architectural opportunity, offering a simple and precise museum” with the mathematical and conceptual clarity of ancient Greek buildings.

The irony is that it’s concrete-and-glass in a city renowned for ancient architecture, although it’s also surrounded by similarly concrete apartment buildings and businesses, which he said he took note of in finalizing his winning design.

Inside are marble treasures and antiquities and floor-to-ceiling glass that brings in light and can be lit up at night in spectacular fashion. The concrete, in places, shows some grit and is unpolished but visitors are wowed at what Trip Advisor ranked as the ninth best museum in the world in 2016.

“Concrete is a noble, dignified contemporary material that has proven worldwide how well it could interact with ancient historical materials,” Tschumi told The National Herald in an email response. “In the case of the Acropolis Museum, I believe one of the reasons for its beauty comes precisely from the fact that the concrete has been designed and beautifully, but subtly, executed in order to serve the perfection of the ancient classical marble by not competing with the marble,” he added.

His work got kudos from a group of visiting New Hampshire Institute of Art students and other tourists one afternoon recently when there were lines forming under the soaring concrete canopy to get inside.

“I don’t mind the cement at all! To me it signifies that the museum will last just as long as the Parthenon and the surrounding building,” student Christopher Underhill said as he came out with fellow students, including Lizzie Dragos who said she liked a material different than marble or something more classic.

“The outside of the museum is represented good the way it is now, I really enjoyed all the reflections that the building had. This added to the museum. If it was built in a similar way to the Parthenon it would seem like it was copying it, I think having something complement it is better,” she told TNH.

In 2010, American-based architect Jan Lepicovsky wrote that his “first glimpses of the building brought that familiar rush of excitement and anticipation, the kind you get at a concert just before the performer takes the stage. The simple geometric volumes, one rotated above the other, were familiar from pictures and, seeing it live, I could appreciate its powerful yet restrained presence.”

But he said by the time he got all the way around the block to the entrance that, “My initial excitement had faded and a different impression began to form.”

He said the new museum “shows little regard for its surroundings in the adjacent Plaka neighborhood, the only surviving 19th Century district in Athens. The site planning resembles a foreign embassy instead of a modern museum; that is, it designed for security instead of openness.”

Architecture is in the eye of the beholder – the 1969 concrete Boston City Hall design was widely loathed and earned it the Worst Building in the World designation in 2008, only to see it being named this year as one of the Top 10 City Hall designs in the United States.

Tschumi disputed Lepicovsky immediately at the time and added to TNH now that, “The concrete absorbs the light while the marble of the sculptures reflects the light. Together with the glass, contemporary concrete and ancient marble succeed wonderfully together.”

Constantinos Labrinopoulos from the Athens firm Klab Architecture noted that the concrete is offset by the glass and told TNH, “There’s no simple answer as to whether it’s a proper building. Athens needed a museum for the Acropolis and the museum has brought a new wave of tourists.”

“It’s very good and has produced an area that is becoming a vibrant neighborhood. It’s a big gesture for Tschumi … for me it fits well in the city,” although he said he had some objections with the huge overhanging canopy.

American Maya Oden, a Minnesotan who was visiting from Bethlehem with her husband Murad, likes the design and material. “I like the contrast. There are old buildings like the Acropolis and here you have this modern building.Otherwise, it wouldn’t stand out, it would just blend in.”