Before Talks Resume, Turkey Says Cyprus Distorting UN’s Remarks

Just as United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has gotten rival Cypriot leaders to return to Geneva and resume collapsed unity talks, Turkey said Cyprus’ government is twisting what he said, ramping up new tensions.

A statement from Turkish side said that Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades’ administration distorted Guterres’ words “before the ink is even dry” on the agreement to start negotiations that broke down over Ankara’s insistence on keeping an army on the island and send an energy research vessel into waters where the government has licensed international companies to drill for oil and gas.

The Turkish foreign ministry said Guterres’ remarks reflected an understanding that there was a need to reconvene the talks later this month without preconditions.

“In fact, particular emphasis is laid in the Secretary-General’s remarks on the principles that all issues will be discussed interdependently and that “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, through a direct reference to the leaders’ Joint Declaration of 11 February 2014,”it said, according to the Cyprus Mail.

“This being the case, the fact that the contents of the UN Secretary-General’s remarks have begun to be distorted by the Greek Cypriot side before the ink is even dry, and claims are being made that the preconditions put forth by the Greek Cypriot leader have been accepted, clearly demonstrate yet again the Greek Cypriot side’s lack of sincerity and the absence of political will for a settlement,” the statement added.

Turkey said the Cypriot side misinterpreted Guterres “so as to serve their domestic policy interests,” and that it “only reinforced doubts regarding the intention of the Greek Cypriots to establish a new partnership with the Turkish Cypriots on the basis of political equality.

“If the aim of reconvening the Conference on Cyprus is to make use of this final opportunity to reach a comprehensive settlement and successfully conclude the negotiation process that has been continuing on the Island for over two years, then all the participants need to adopt the constructive attitude that Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side are displaying, reflecting a sincere will for a settlement,” it added.

That was at odds with what Anastasiades has said repeatedly, that it’s the Turks who are intransigent and setting conditions, including the right to militarily intervene again as they did when invading the island unlawfully in 1974, splitting it.

The Greek Cypriot side has said that it was Anastasiades’ initiative and the proposals he put forward that were the reason Guterres called the with the two leaders in New York.

Guterres statement was: “All agreed that the chapter on security and guarantees is of vital importance to the two communities. Progress in this chapter is an essential element in reaching an overall agreement and in building trust between the two communities in relation to their future security,” typically vague diplomatic language that left the issue open to argument.

“The leaders and the Secretary-General agreed that all issues will be negotiated interdependently and that nothing is agreed till everything is agreed, as per the joint declaration of 11 February 2014. The leaders agreed to continue in parallel the bi-communal negotiations in Geneva on all other outstanding issues, starting with territory, property and governance and power-sharing,” it added.