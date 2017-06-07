Greek Islands Ninth “Ultimate Dream Destination” for Americans

NEW YORK (AP) – Travel Leaders Group released its latest nationwide survey findings (http://bit.ly/2s3WzPb) in which Australia remains the most dreamed about destination for American travelers, followed by Italy, Bora Bora, Ireland and New Zealand.

Greek islands is the 9th dream destination for U.S. citizens.

Survey participants also weighed in on how they believe Americans might be perceived while traveling abroad – 68% of respondents have some level of concern. Additionally, the newly released data highlights Hawaii, California and Alaska as the most desirable U.S. destinations for vacation travelers.

The survey was conducted April 3 to April 30, 2017, and includes responses from 2,854 consumers throughout the United States.

“Australia is undeniably captivating to many Americans. With a size mirroring that of the continental U.S., it offers immense variety from cosmopolitan cities to the rugged outback and from world-class beaches and the Great Barrier Reef to award-winning wine regions,” explained Travel Leaders Group CEO Ninan Chacko.

“The ultimate dream list includes Greek Islands, tantalizing South Pacific islands, around the world cruises and longtime favorites such as Italy, Ireland and France. With this knowledge, our travel agents are continually honing their expertise and specializations in order to amaze clients who are ready to turn their dreams into reality.”

Travel Leaders Group’s 2017 Consumer Travel Survey asked Americans to name their “ultimate dream destination” and the list includes:

1 Australia

2 Italy

3 Bora Bora

4 Ireland

5 New Zealand

6 Cruise – World

7 Fiji

8 Cruise – Europe (Mediterranean)

9 Greek Islands

10 Tahiti

11 Cruise – Europe (River)

12 (tie) Antarctica

12 (tie) Cruise – South Pacific and Tahiti

14 Cruise – Australia/New Zealand

15 France