Regional Developments and Energy Issues Discussed at Tsipras-Biden Meeting

ATHENS (ANA) – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday received former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, currently on a visit to Athens, for a lengthy meeting focusing on developments in the region, energy, the Cyprus issue and bilateral economic relations. According to an announcement issued by the premier’s press office afterward, the meeting lasted more than 90 minutes.

Sources said that Biden had emphasized the importance of the previous Obama administration for upgrading relations between Greece and the U.S. and assured Tsipras that he will personally continue to contribute to further improvement in the two countries’ bilateral ties.

In statements on his arrival at the Maximos Mansion for the meeting with Tsipras, Biden referred to the “heroic steps” made and that it was now time for Greek debt relief, with Tsipras replying that it was now the turn of Greece’s partners to deliver on their promises and “to be honest with us”.