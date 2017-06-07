Inauguration of the Commemorative Exhibition “Techni Group, 100 Years”

ATHENS – On Wednesday, June 7th, the commemorative exhibition of the National Gallery – Alexandros Soutzos Museum will be inaugurated at the premises of the Byzantine and Christian Museum, in the presence of H.E. The President of the Hellenic Republic, Mr. Prokopios Pavlopoulos.

The exhibition is held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary since the establishment of the “Techni Group” by Nikolaos Lytras, constituting the first organized expression of the Modernist movement in Greek contemporary art. Members of the “Techni Group” were some of the most notable contemporary Greek artists, including the painters K. Parthenis, K. Maleas, P. Vyzantios, D. Galanis, as well as the sculptor M. Tompros.

The exhibition “Techni Group, 100 years”, which is made possible through the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), is an artistic event of great historical and political significance. The first exhibition of the “Techni Group” was inaugurated in 1917 by the then Prime Minister of Greece, El. Venizelos.

In 1919, El. Venizelos also inaugurated the last and imposing in size exhibition of the “Techni Group”, in Paris, which showcased 200 works of painting, sculpture and engravings. At a critical juncture in Greek history, the last exhibition played a key role in promoting Greek contemporary culture, while also being linked to the implementation of a new law of the Liberal government allowing the organization of cultural exhibitions abroad.

The exhibition will be on display from June 7th to October 29th, 2017, featuring 120 artworks. During the exhibition, a series of lectures organized by art historians and historians of contemporary Greek history will take place, focusing on the importance of cultural policy implemented by El. Venizelos, between 1917 and 1919.

On Wednesday, May 31st, before the official inauguration ceremony, the exhibition was opened to welcome representatives of the press.