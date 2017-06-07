Observations from the Mitsotakis Funeral

Having just returned from Greece, where I had the honor to attend the funeral of Constantine Mitsotakis, I will share some of my impressions with you over the next few days, especially on issues that I think have not been particularly commented on by the (Greek) media this past week.

And speaking of the media, I begin with this: almost without exception, the coverage of Mitsotakis’ death was treated as a historic event – which it is – and was extensive and positive.

It is noteworthy that even publishers such as George Kouris, who pioneered the shameless slander of the late leader through his newspaper Avriani – he even accused him of cooperating with the Germans although they sentenced him to death twice – bid him farewell as “Greece’s last great politician.”

Almost every Greek newspaper devoted a flattering, multipage insert to the great leader. Why?

There is certainly the element of the vindication of the deceased. But that which occurred far exceeded that point. It was as if publishers and journalists found the opportunity to say a liberating, cathartic word; in other words, to state their true opinion, rather than what is dictated, or even misguided, about Mitsotakis. Besides, for years they would say things in private different from what they wrote or broadcast.

Now it was as if they vented in a manner that was uncontrollable and indifferent to the notion that their audiences might recollect their previous positions.

And Mitsotakis, I believe, would have been amused, for he was immensely magnanimous.

I repeat, not everyone did so out of duplicity, and I add that it was indeed difficult during those years to swim against the tide.

The other very positive point I emphasize is that the late leader united the Greeks, the people and the leadership, more than anything else did in recent years.

There, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens – which after its renovation is a gem, worthy at last of the Church and the people – the country’s entire leadership, political, ecclesiastical and military, gathered before the mortal remains of the great Greek.

The entire leadership.

Of particular note was the presence of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. It was an act that honored both him and his position, and which shows that he is capable of rising to the occasion. It is a pity that he doesn’t do so more often.

Finally, it is worth noting the massive turnout of the people in Athens, the thousands of ordinary folks who thronged the Metropolitan Cathedral and its courtyard.

But that deserves a separate commentary. To be continued…