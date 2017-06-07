The First Concert of the Young Musicians’ Academy of the Athens State Orchestra at the Athens Concert Hall

ATHENS – The newly formed Young Musicians’ Academy of the Athens State Orchestra gives its first concert on Wednesday, June 7th, at the Athens Concert Hall in celebration of the completion of its one-year pilot operation.

At the celebratory concert closing the winter season events of the Athens State Orchestra, 18 young musicians, scholars that have attended courses and seminars on strings and percussion perform alongside their professional counterparts and professors, under the music direction of the conductor and pedagogue Christoph Poppen and the soloist conjunction of the pianist Evgenia Papadima.

The Young Musicians’ Academy of the Athens State Orchestra is an educational and professional training program of young musicians, made possible through an exclusive grant of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), whose mission is to train talented musicians to take up positions in orchestras around the world and to participate in international auditions/competitions.

The audience of this unique concert will have the opportunity to enjoy a program consisting of the “Serenade for Strings”, the Sixth Symphony – “Pathétique” of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, as well as the “Piano Concerto, K. 414” of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The Athens State Orchestra was founded in the late 19th century, constituting the oldest orchestral ensemble in Greece. The initiative of establishing an Academy emerged with the goal of training future classical music professionals building on the educational potential of the orchestra and its highly skilled musicians.