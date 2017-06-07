Russian Newspaper Praises the Island of Kos

KOS, Greece (ΑΝΑ) – An article in Russian newspaper Izvestia describes the positive tourist prospects of Kos island and the plans for attracting Russian tourists. Izvestia made special reference to Kos, where, as the reporter noted, “the local tourist industry expects an increase in Russian tourists by 20 pct.”

The Russian newspaper pointed out that the number of foreign visitors visiting Kos, including the Russians, is increasing this year, the Press Office of the Greek Embassy in Moscow said based on data from the Association of Russian Tourist Agents (ATOR).

The reporter of the Russian newspaper visited Kos at the end of April in a press trip organized by the Press Office of the Greek Embassy in Moscow in cooperation with the South Aegean Region, the Municipality and the Kos Hotel Owners Association on the occasion of the launch of regular direct flights of the Russian airline S7.