Poll Shows Pessimistic Greeks Resigned to Their Sinking Fate

ATHENS – It’s not exactly a surprise but a seven-year-long economic crisis has left Greeks feeling so anxious about their future that they are among the most pessimistic people in the world.

That was the findings of a survey by the Pew Research Center which found that many Europeans as well as Japanese and Americans feel better about their national economies now than before the global financial crisis nearly a decade ago.

Questioned about their national economy, only 2 percent of Greeks were upbeat, the lowest rate among the 32 countries polled and 21 percent have given up hope.

They’ve been battered with repeated pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings as part of austerity measures successive governments implemented on orders of international lenders despite thousands of failed protests, demonstrations and strikes.

The Dutch, Germans, Swedes and Indians see their national economies in the most positive light, with more than 80 percent expressing optimism.

Only 41 percent of people surveyed across the world felt their children were born into a world that would be better, showing the despair over economic volatility, terrorism, suicide bombers and a growing disparity between the rich, middle class and poor.