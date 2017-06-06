Eleonas Refugees in Athens Share Τheir Plight with TNH

ATHENS – An everyday life without workers going to work, without students going to their schools, and without the intensity of city life is what one faces when visiting a refugee camp or hot spot, as they used to call it a while ago.

However, what dominates is total uncertainty about the future for the inhabitants inside the few square feet of a shipping container, the walls of the camp, and finally, within the boundaries of Greek territory.

What is prevalent is the monotony of a daily life without obvious purpose, and the unknown including which corner of the Earth will end up being the new homeland of all those uprooted from their countries. And if they are the lucky ones, they will escape from the transnational vice, get the necessary documents, and manage to travel to northern Europe.

The National Herald visited the Open Refugee Hosting Structure in Eleonas on Tuesday, May 30, and had the opportunity to find out exactly how its 1,800 inhabitants live, coming from Syria, Afghanistan, Kurdistan, but also from African countries such as Algeria or sub-Saharan Senegal.

“The population composition has changed, the number of Syrians no longer dominates,” said Nasim Alatras, working as an interpreter at Eleonas, shortly before introducing Shaadi Jajul, a refugee from Syria.

“I’ve been here close to 15 months,” the 36-year-old who lives with his wife and three children in a container told TNH.

“I came on the first day the EU agreement with Turkey was implemented,” he continued, referring to the agreement reached on March 18, 2016, in which Turkey agreed to stop immigrants and refugees (mainly Syrians) who were trying to reach Europe through Greece, in exchange for economic and other rewards.

“I understood from day one what this agreement would mean for us. They did not give us any papers certifying our presence or allowing us to continue our journey,” he said.

The Saadi family arrived on the island of Samos via Turkey. His wife was pregnant with their third child at that time.

“I deferred and lost my child because of hunger,” said the 26-year-old. “I was four months pregnant.”

Now, the family lives in Eleonas, bringing another child into the world, who was born in the camp.

The five of them want to go “wherever there is work.” In Greece, “there are no jobs, we know that there is a high unemployment rate. But we are trapped here,” Saadi added.

He was a car mechanic in Syria, with a good salary and “happy with my life, even if there was a war.”

“I would not have left if the government did not ask me to join the government’s army. I did not want to take part in the war and I was forced to leave,” he said.

As for the living conditions in the camp, both parents said that the only thing they care about is the health of their children and that although they are provided with the necessary vaccines, there are several problems, such as the lack of a dentist.

The problem of reunification

Recently a major problem has emerged with serious obstructions in the process of family reunification as provided for in the Dublin Convention.

The Greek government considers Germany to be responsible, however according to the Journal of the Editors, Germany and Greece have jointly agreed to delay the process of reunification.

“We are honoring the inability at this stage to accept more people. We, as Greece, can understand a technical problem that we may face, but we want the process of relocation and family reunification to go ahead,” Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas recently said.

A 32-year-old Kurd from Syria, Aras Murat, told TNH that all his relatives, “parents and brothers, are in Germany where they managed to receive asylum.” However, due to the abovementioned issues, he has been trapped in Greece and is unable to reunite with his family.