Lawyer Says Greek Court Copy-Pasted Favorable Rulings for Two Banks

ATHENS – A Greek prosecutor is looking into the wording of two court rulings in favor of a bank after a lawyer charged they were copied-and-pasted in both instances.

According to a report sent by the lawyer Yiannis Kyriakopoulos to Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis, Alternate Justice Minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos and Supreme Court Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou, the two court rulings were identically worded in key sections of their reasoning, even though they concerned different cases, involved different judges and were issued at different times, the Athens News Agency reported.

“We cannot accept the issuing of ‘copy-paste’ rulings in cases that concern entirely different real events and we ask that justice investigate,” Kyriakopoulos said, adding that the case will be taken before European courts if necessary.

Kyriakopoulos was representing private bond holders seeking compensation from the same bank for their losses as a result of the Private Sector Involvement (PSI) debt haircut for Greek state bonds in 2012, on the grounds that the bank had sold them the bonds.

In both cases, the courts had thrown out the compensation claim against the bank, with two rulings issued within one month of each other and with other declarations it was done in the national interest.

Bondholders were stiffed with 74 percent losses by a previous government when then-PASOK Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos, serving the New Democracy Conservatives, was Finance Minister in a failed bid to write down the country’s debt.