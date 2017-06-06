President Pavlopoulos Meets UNICEF Regional Director Khan

ATHENS (ANA) – Despite the great social and economic crisis, Greece is always on the side of UNICEF and is doing its best especially for children refugees, Greek President Prokopios Pavlpopoulos said on Tuesday in a meeting with UNICEF Regional Director Afshan Khan, at the presidential mansion.

The President pointed out that it is a shame for our culture, especially during the 21st century, with such accumulated wealth, with such technological advances, that there are so many children who are victims of poverty and hunger, so many child victims of war and migration.

He stressed that there is need for an international and especially European alarm to restore the principles and values of humanity, peace and social justice, and noted that in this area Unicef must and can play a decisive role. On her part, Khan thanked the President of the Republic, the Greek people for their generosity and hospitality to refugees and especially to children.

