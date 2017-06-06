Letter to the Editor: Criticism of Kalmoukos’ Analysis

To the Editor:

I am offended by the article that appeared online on June 5, Analysis: An End and a Beginning in Chicago by Theodore Kalmoukos. The late Metropolitan Iakovos only just passed away and I find it very disrespectful and in poor taste to badmouth a deceased person. Many people held Metropolitan Iakovos in high regard for his years of service.

I don’t know where Mr. Kalmoukos gets his facts, some closed door meetings, perhaps, but when he makes broad statements about the church and the youth not attending, I see hundreds of young people signed up for camp this summer and thousands participating in youth events year round.

Of course, there are some issues that the church must deal with, but my Yiayia taught me not to speak ill of the dead.

I would like a response from Mr. Kalmoukos regarding his article.

Thank you.

Bill P. Evangelopoulos

Chicago, IL