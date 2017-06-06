ND Leader Mitsotakis Meets With the Former US VP Biden, Ecumenical Bartholomew

ATHENS (ANA) – Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday met with the former USA Vice President Joe Biden in the context of the Concordia Europe Summit in Athens.

The two men had an extensive and substantive discussion on issues of bilateral, regional, and global interest, according to ND’s Press Office.

The President of New Democracy stressed the role of Greece as a key factor of stability in an increasingly unstable region, while Mr Biden underlined the importance of Greece for American geostrategic interests.

The growing Turkish provocation in the Aegean and the latest developments on the Cyprus issue were also discussed.

Earlier, Mitsotakis met with the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

According to ND sources, the Patriarch briefed Mitsotakis on issues of concern for the Ecumenical Patriarchate, while ND’s leader expressed his full support. They also agreed on the necessity of keeping open the channels of communication between Europe and Turkey.

Other issues discussed at the meeting included developments in the Balkan region, Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as their shared concern for the protection of the environment and climate change. Mitsotakis discussed recent political and economic developments in Greece, with emphasis on ND’s position regarding relations between the Church and State.

Bartholomew also expressed his condolences for the recent passing of Mitsotakis’ father, the late former prime minister and ND honorary president Constantine Mitsotakis