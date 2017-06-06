OurHealth Care Follies: Spending More for Less

As discussion of health care gets into high gear, Americans need to ask if we are a society capable of providing affordable and quality health care to all.

The American Health Care Act (ACHA) passed by the Republican-dominated House of Representatives offers the opposite: reduced health care coverage at higher costs. Senate Republicans andDemocrats havedeclared AHCA dead on arrival and vow to drastically revise it.That said,supposed legislative corpses often revive with totally unacceptable views only slightly amended.

The particulars of the revised AHCA remain in flux. This allows voters to present their views to their senators at a time that really matters. Greek Americansshould be alert to all aspects of the bill but with special attention to provisions relating to the aging, those with pre-existing conditions, and anyone taking prescription drugs.

Existing law (Obamacare) permits insurance companies to charge people age 64 and older three times more than 21-year-old clients. AHCA raises that percentage to five times andextends that aging penalty to those who are 50-64. Thus, an individual now paying $5,000 for a family policy could see that premium raised to $7,000+ by 2020. The sum could even be higher if thebase rate for young people is raised as is highly probable.

The House bill allows states to withdraw from federal guidelines that guarantee coverageof preexisting conditions.Asthma, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer are just a few such conditions. Current federal health law also places a cap on what can be charged. The new law would allow states to abolish these guarantees.

Health insurance companies in states that opt for waiverswould be allowed to deny coverage of diseases with costly treatments orraise premiums to sums that make insurance unaffordable.Theyalso would be allowed to raise rates for some severely ill clients. The irony, of course, is that insurance is bought to cover just such extraordinary circumstances.These provisions apply to all insurance plans whether employer-sponsored or individual..

The bill does nothing to lower drug costs, already the highest in the world. Between 2010-2015, a time when the inflation rate was 2% and wages were stagnant, a thirdof all generic drugs had a 100% cost increase in at least one year with lower increases in the other years.Allowing Medicare/Medicaid to bargain with drug producers as the Veteran’s Administration and Congressional health plan do, would drastically lower costs.Worth noting is that drug companies are among the most profitable in America.

The proposed health bill willimmediately remove 13 million Americans from Medicaidwithat least another 10 million to follow in succeeding years.Of those affected, 6.9 million are over 64 years old and 10.5 million are children. Those newly uninsured will likely end up going to costly emergency rooms and special clinics financed by local taxation. The newly generatedcosts would be greater than the cost of the insurance to be eliminated.

The heartlessness of the Medicaid proposalsis evident when looking at some details. Under the new plan, Meals on Wheels, a program whose vast majority of recipients are children, the infirm, and the aged, would virtually cease to exist or become yet another local tax burden.Short-term availability of food stamps for part-time workers would be curtailed. Schoolswould lose $4 billion in annual grants that allow them to hire staff and services for children with disabilities. The cut services includehearing and vision tests.Similar cuts would face some patients in nursing homes. The Center for Disease Control, which deals with epidemics and national disasters,will have its funds slashed. The removal of all funding for Planned Parenthood will deprivehundreds of thousands of poor women from getting free or low-cost chest x-rays and other tests that spot cancer when it is treatable at relatively modest costs.

A truly outrageous aspect of the bill is that it provides a massive tax cut of $30billion per annum for the wealthiest Americans and another $20 billion for insurance companies and their executives. This is accomplished by dumping the Obamacare 3.8% surcharge tax on investment income and by giving, a.9% reduction in premiums for families with annual income more than $250,000. Another 2.35 % tax cut goes to firms handling medical devices. This is Robin Hood economics in reverse: taking from the poor to give to the rich.

America’s most prestigious professional medical organizations oppose this legislation. Among these are the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, the American Nurses Association,and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Conservative groups such as the Tea Party Patriots, the Cato Institute and the Weekly Standard,also oppose the measure, as does the more liberal AARP. All have characterized the proposed bill as providing less service to fewer Americans at higher costs.

President Trump backs the new billeven though he campaigned with promises to lower the cost of drugs, protect those with preexisting conditions, andleave Medicare unchanged. Trump supporters need to remind him of his vows. Democrats, with the exception of the Bernie Sanders wing of the party, have smugly settled on saying “we told you so” rather than offering their own reforms ofObamacare. They, too, need to hear from their constituents.