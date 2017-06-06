Greek Embassy in Qatar Takes on Diplomatic Representation of the Arab Republic of Egypt

ATHENS – During Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias’ telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Egypt, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, the Egyptian side requested that the Greek Embassy in Doha take on diplomatic representation of the friendly Arab Republic of Egypt in Qatar.

Within the framework of the traditionally friendly relations Greece maintains with the Arab world, Kotzias responded positively to his Egyptian counterpart’s request.

Greece is at the disposal of all sides to contribute in any way to the benefit of regional cooperation and stability.

Egyptian officials say the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and its Gulf neighbors has yet to affect the 300,000 Egyptian workers in the tiny, energy-rich country, amid fears they could be expelled or stranded.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday and have moved to cut off all air, land and sea routes to the country, which they accuse of supporting terrorism, charges Qatar denies. The Gulf countries have ordered Qatari diplomats and nationals out, raising fears Qatar could reciprocate by expelling migrant workers and expatriates.

Hundreds of thousands of Egyptians live and work in the oil-rich Gulf, sending money back to their families that is more crucial now than ever, as Egypt is mired in an economic crisis following years of unrest.

Mohammed el-Iraqi, the spokesman for the Egyptian community in Qatar, has told Egyptian media that Egyptians in Qatar panicked when the crisis erupted but that so far it has had no impact on their businesses. But all direct flights between the two countries have been suspended.

Egyptian Charge d’Affaires Ihab Abdel-Hamid told The Associated Press he is returning to Egypt on Wednesday after being recalled. The Greek Foreign Ministry has agreed to handle Egyptian affairs in Qatar.

“I myself have to find a third country, a transit point tomorrow,” he said. Many people are flying back through Kuwait, which has stepped in to mediate the dispute. EgyptAir, the national carrier, has suspended all flights from and to Qatar.

(Material form ANA, Associated Press has been used for this report)