Honeymoon on Santorini Turns to Nightmare for Winnipeg Greek Couple

WINNIPEG, Canada – A Winnipeg bride who went to Greece for her dream wedding and honeymoon says it has become a nightmare after her husband fell ill, had two major surgeries and now battles pneumonia in an Athens hospital, CBC Canada reports.

“Stephanie Sarlakis, 28, and Nikolaos Sarlakis, 33, left Winnipeg on May 11 for a small wedding reception with Nikolaos’s family in Salomina, Greece. The two were married in Winnipeg in January, but wanted to celebrate with family and later tour the Greek islands on their honeymoon, CBC says.

“On May 21, they took a ferry from the mainland to the Greek island of Santorini. Nikolaos began to complain of feeling unwell. After some tests, doctors suspected he had appendicitis. They found Nikolaos’s intestine had ruptured as a result of diverticulitis, which causes pouches to form on the walls of the colon.”

“Snapped this picture at about 7 am this morning while on my way back to the hospital. Haven’t got to see much of Santorini yet, but maybe when he is released we can take a few more photos. This is definitely a honeymoon we will never forget that’s forsure,” Sarlakis wrote on her Facebook page on May 23.

Nikolaos was airlifted out of Santorini on June 1 to a hospital in Athens. He was admitted to the Athens Naval Hospital with a fever as a result of developing pneumonia, according to CBC. “Now, as he recovers from the two bowel surgeries, he is battling the lung infection and is having trouble clearing fluids from his lungs. He’s stable, but requires high levels of oxygen and care. Doctors expect his hospital stay to last several more weeks.”

