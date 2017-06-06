Otto Rehhagel Visits Primary Schools on Crete

HERAKLION, Crete – Former Greece’s national team coach (2001-2010) visited primary schools in Heraklion Creete on Tuesday.

Rehhagel visited Crete in the context of the friendly football game between Barcelona veterans and Greek national team veterans, which will be held on Thursday 8 June at 18:30 at the municipality Stadium of Mytilene.

Rehhagel has been the nation’s most successful footballing era – during his coaching period, the Greek team won the 2004 European Championship and qualified for the 2010 World Cup, their second ever World Cup finals participation.