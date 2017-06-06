Eyeing Chinese Tourists, Greece Wants Cruise Ship Companies to Pay for Port Upgrades

ATHENS – Greece’s Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition said shipping companies who can’t use docks in Piraeus until infrastructure improvements are made should help pay for them even as the Chinese company running the port is sinking big money into its development.

Shipping Minister Panagiotis Kouroumblis said he is preparing a bill to resolve problems in the infrastructure of ports and bays in Greece and called on private companies to take on the task of reconstruction in exchange for concessions, the Athens News Agency reported.

“We are aiming for 9-10 ports to have the ability and convenience that would allow large ships to approach,” Kouroumblis said, addressing a parliamentary committee on the possibilities and the prospects of cruise tourism.

“We are determined to move forward in resolving infrastructure problems, continue with concessions and [for] infrastructure to be built by private entities. This is a great field for construction companies,” he added.

Kouroumblis also said the cruise sector has great potential as the Mediterranean is the second largest destination for tourists and Greece has many comparative advantages compared to other countries.

In May, at the Posidonia Sea Tourism, he said that, “This initiative would help encourage cruise liners to partner with the government and expedite a raft of projects which would otherwise require much longer completion timeframes”.

Other speakers highlighted the importance of increasing the flow of cruise passengers from China, as well as promoting Greek destinations and improving infrastructure.

THE CHINA EFFECT

Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) is not only planning to create four new mooring slots for cruise ships in Piraeus that will be able to receive vessels of up to 390 meters in length, but in the medium term it is also preparing the creation of a luxurious hotel and shopping center, as well as entertainment and food service spots, Kathimerini reported.

The plans are aimed at making Piraeus a cruise hub in the Eastern Mediterranean and were presented earlier by officials from Cosco, the Chinese company that took over the port’s operation in a privatization move.

Officials of groups such as Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival Corporation, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages heard OLP’s Strategic Planning and Marketing Director Theodora Riga outline the ambitious plans they’d have to subsidize under the scheme.

She also argued that OLP could evolve into a catalyst for the opening up of the Chinese passenger market for companies active in the Mediterranean.

“The shipping ministry in cooperation with the tourism ministry attempts to open new roads in dynamic sectors of tourism, such as the cruise industry. The cruise sector is one of the most crucial sectors for us as we seek to make the most of its potential. It is a sector which, I want to stress, is a priority for the (Greek) state,” Kouroumblis said, according to the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

Although the tourism industry has been traditionally one of the strongest pillars of the Greek economy, shortages in port infrastructure have not allowed Greece to reach its full potential when it comes to attract more cruise guests, officials said.

“Greece is such an important cruise destination, but we need to prepare Greece for the future, because the change in vessels’ size over the next years to come I think it is important to mention that infrastructure needs to grow as well. We need to enhance port development,” Tom Fecke, Secretary General of the Cruise Lines International Association(CLIA) Europe told the forum.

Greece must reach out to China and promote itself as a destination in great detail and differentiate it from other neighboring destinations, Fecke said.

George Gratsos, president of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, urged for closer cooperation between states and companies to the benefits of all.

“I believe the cruise industry should create the necessary synergies so that the countries involved as destinations benefit more,” he said, noting that the benefit from cruise for Greece so far has been very small.

While the benefit from the cruise industry today in Italy is $460 per passenger and Spain $144, in Greece it’s only $45 he said.