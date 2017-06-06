Lagarde Says IMF Will Join Greek Bailout – if Debt Relief Granted

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde proposed a theoretical compromise between Greece and its creditors which could allow for the release of more monies from a delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($96.86 billion) the government needs to meet a July loan payment.

The IMF, which took part in two first rescue packages of 240 billion euros ($270 billion), has stayed out of the third until the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) provides the beleaguered country debt relief and even more austerity is imposed.

The dispute between the lenders has roiled plans for Greece to get more money even after Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, continuing to renege on promises, said he would cut pensions again in 2019 and tax low-income families he vowed to protect.

The IMF wants Greece’s runaway debt to be sustainable even as it climbs by the second while Germany – the biggest contributor to the bailouts – prefers high annual fiscal targets and reforms in a desperate bid to create growth for Greece’s economy that’s strangled by high taxes the lenders also wanted.

Lagarde said the IMF will join the bailout – but not provide any money until debt relief is granted – making the plan essentially theoretical but a political compromise..

“If the creditors are not yet at that stage where they can agree on and respect our assumptions, if it takes them more time to get there, we can acknowledge that and give them a bit more time,” she told the German financial daily Handelsblatt.

The newspaper said the compromise could allow Eurozone finance chiefs to approve the next installment from the third bailout at a June 15 meeting without explaining how the IMF’s participation without money would help and as it still insists on debt relief as a condition that Germany won’t approve. Still, “It is a possibility for an agreement,” Lagarde said.

“There can therefore be a program in which the disbursement only takes place when the debt measures have been clearly outlined by the creditors,” she told Handelsblatt in pre-released comments to run in its June 6.

Greece must meet a 7.2-billion euro ($8.1 billion) payment in July – most of it right back to the lenders as virtually no money goes to Greek society and much of the bailouts go to pay interest with loans being granted to repay previous loans.