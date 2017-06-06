Greek Utility Workers Say Climate Change Chinese Conspiracy, Hail Trump

ATHENS – Calling climate change a “Chinese conspiracy,” Greek utility workers celebrated the decision by President Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the Paris Accord to limit the phenomenon.

The union representing Public Power Corporation (PPC) workers rejected climate change as a hoax despite scientific evidence to the contrary and said it was being backed by unidentified interests to profit off worries about it.

“There are major business interests and specific industries behind the myth of climate change,” said GENOP in a long-winded statement.

“A year-and-a-half after the accord was signed, a superpower, the USA (one of the signatories and specifically the country with the second highest emissions), is letting the remaining 195 nations continue with the joint action plan that was inspired by certain interests in order to bring about the end of the fossil fuel era,” the union added.

The union, known as GENOP/DEI-KHE, has long been associated with militant unionism in the country and as a defender of the utility’s status as a state-run enterprise as well as a dogmatic opponent of any liberalization in the domestic energy market, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

The union said climate change was ‘inspired’ by some in order to … achieve an end to the era of fossil fuels,” which the PPC uses to help provide electricity.

PPC controls 90 percent of the electricity market in the country but the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition – which said otherwise – is moving toward privatization that is being fiercely resisted.

Besides using high-emission producing lignite to fire its often outdated plants, PPC also burns low-quality mazut fuel oil in various small island power plants which are not connected to the mainland grid.