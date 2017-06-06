Tsipras, Mitsotakis Send Wishes to Students Ahead of Greek National Exams

ATHENS (ANA) – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sent his wishes on Tuesday to the students who will sit the university entrance exams.

He suggested calmness, strength and good luck adding that the government’s responsibility is to open roads to fulfill their dreams and this is what it is trying to do with the educational reform.

Mitsotakis sends his wishes to students

Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent his wishes on Tuesday to the students that take their university entrance exams.

Mitsotakis expressed his support to the students. As he said, life if full of tests and fights and wished them strength.