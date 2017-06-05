Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo Lead Basketball Clinic at Cosmos FM Celebration

By Christodoulos Athanasatos.

NEW YORK – More than a thousand Greeks attended the 30th anniversary celebration of Cosmos FM, with honored guests NBA All-Star Milwaukee Buck, Giannis Antetokounmpo, his brother, Thanasis, and the veteran international basketball players Panagiotis Fasoulas and Michalis Kakiouzis, also celebrating the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Greek National team’s European basketball championship in 1987.

The basketball players represent the two “golden” generations of Greek basketball. The younger Antetokounmpo brothers, Kostas and Alexander, also attended the event.



Video by TNH/Costas Bej

A basketball clinic led by the Antetokounmpo brothers began the celebration at Adelphi University where Greek-Americans of all ages came to see the past and present heroes of Greek basketball.

Parents and young children, wearing Giannis Antetokounmpo’s jerseys from the Bucks and the Greek National team, created a festive atmosphere, while many of them raised banners and signs in support of the talented athlete.

“Since I was a rookie until today, I have never played in New York with less than 300 Greeks to support me. They are people who show their support as they are today, and I always try to greet them all and feel bad when I upset some people and I do not see them,” the Greek Freak, as Antetokounmpo is known, told reporters.

The event was presented by the Greek-American actor and radio producer Anthoula Katsimatides and the journalist of Gazzetta.gr, Antonis Kalkavouras. Among those present was a surprise guest, the well-known singer, Thanos Petrelis, who sang the Greek National Anthem.

Each of the four guests was presented with a separate video tribute. First came Panagiotis Fasoulas, who invited the audience of the Greek community to learn about the achievements of Greek basketball.

“Greece boasts the achievements of ancient Greek culture, the Revolution of 1821, and the “No” of 1940. Today, however, we are here to showcase the achievements of modern Greece, one of which is basketball, even if it does not have the same weight of meaning of course as the past achievements I mentioned,” said Fasoulas.

It was then Michalis Kakiouzis’s turn, and the presenters recalled his sensational appearance against the “Dream Team” in 2006, where he scored 11 points against LeBron James.

“I was inspired by Panagiotis, the generation of Giannis Antetokounmpo was inspired by us, I hope our children will be inspired by the Antetokounmpos.”

Enthusiastic applause greeted Thanasis Antetokounmpo who welcomed his return to New York after his time with the New York Knicks.

Then there were basketball games of select boys and girls coached by Yannis and Thanasis, respectively.

The event was attended by the Minister of Tourism, Elena Kountoura, the President of KEDE- Giorgos Patoulis, the Consul of Greece Emmanuel Koubarakis, the Director of EOT USA – Canada, Gregoria Kamaterou, as well as journalists from Greece, Such as Vangelis Ioannou (ERT) and Vassilis Skountis (OTE TV).

An awards dinner honoring the Antentokounmpo family, Fasoulas, Kakiouzis, and the 30th anniversary of Cosmos FM followed in the evening at Terrace on the Park.