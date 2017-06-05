Antetokounmpos, Fasoulas, and Kakiouzis Honored at Cosmos FM 30th Anniversary

NEW YORK – The Greek community shared the emotion and joy as NBA All-Star Milwaukee Buck Giannis Antetokounmpo, his brother, Thanasis, their parents Veronica and Charles, as well as Panagiotis Fasoulas and Michalis Kakiouzis, were awarded on June 4. The awards were handed out during the Cosmos FM gala dinner at Terrace on the Park in Flushing and which combined the 30th anniversary celebration of the radio station and the 30th anniversary of the Greek National basketball team’s 1987 FIBA European Championship, commonly called the EuroBasket, victory.

The celebration began on Sunday morning with the event organized at Adelphi University, dedicated to the children of the Greek community.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is one of the rising stars of the NBA, received the Hellenic Legacy Award, impressed the audience with his impeccable Greek and with the modesty he showed by giving his older brother, Thanasis, credit for paving the way for his success and noting the love for their parents who “are the real heroes,” he said.

He noted that “Greece must support its children” and “the people need to learn how to work hard” and “to fight together” towards a common goal. “I would rather win a medal for Greece than an NBA championship,” Antetokounmpo said.

Philanthropists Dimitrios and Georgia Kaloidis presented the Hellenic Heritage Award to Giannis’ parents Veronica and Charles Antetokounmpo, who hail from Nigeria and moved to Greece in search of a better life. They thanked their children who have made them proud and hope that Kostas and Alex will follow in the footsteps of their older brothers Thanasis and Giannis and for the four of them to play for the Greek National team.

The dinner was attended by Archbishop Demetrios of America who gave the invocation and the benediction, Greek Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura, Consul General of Greece Konstantinos Koutras, Consul of Greece Manos Koubarakis, Greek National Tourism Organization Director Grigoria Kamaterou, New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, St. Demetrios School Board President Nick Andriotis, basketball fans, and representatives of the Greek community.

Particularly impressive were the videos for the 30th anniversary of Cosmos FM and the EuroBasket in 1987, as well as the three generations of Greek basketball stars that were honored because they represent Greek excellence in difficult times, inspiring Greece and its youth with their achievements, their humility, and embodying the spirit and the values of the culture and homeland we all cherish. Standing ovations greeted the honorees who accepted their awards with gratitude to the Greek community and positive words for the future of Greece.

Tourism Minister Kountoura, who presented the Hellenic Heritage Award to Giannis Antetokounmpo, congratulated Giannis’ parents and the honorees, and pointed out the record tourist arrivals of 2015 and 2016 and noted that 2017 will be an even better year for tourism in Greece.

“Tourism, sport, and culture support Greece at the crucial moments,” concluded Kountoura.

News anchor and beloved Greek-American Ernie Anastos served as Master of Ceremonies for the event, while Tasos Pardalis, the event co-chair, gave the welcoming remarks. Nikolas Katsimpras- event co-chair, Panos Satzoglou- Cosmos FM Director of Programming and the event director, and GAEPIS (Greek American Educational Public Information System) Chairman Kostas Angeloudis offered their greetings and spoke about the mission of the radio station and the inspiring Greek basketball stars and honorees representing the past, present, and future of the sport. Hellenic Spirit Awards were presented to Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Michalis Kakiouzis, and Panagiotis Fasoulas. The Greek National Anthem was performed by Thanos Petrelis, and Melina Tsipropoulou performed the Star-Spangled Banner.