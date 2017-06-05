Greece’s Future is Promising Despite the Difficulties, says Pavlopoulos

LEFKADA (ANA) – President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos underlined the need to remain united in these difficult times for the country, is his address in Lefkada during his declaration honourary citizen of the island on Monday.

“The country future will be promising despite the difficulties we are facing today which we will overcome. Our country had faced huge dangers in the past that threatened even its existence but in the end it always survived. This was achieved because we Greeks remained united before the huge challenges and the major dangers that threatened us” said Pavlopoulos.

He underlined that “Greece’s position is in the European Union and its hard core the eurozone in which we belong finally and irrevocably”