FM’s Gen Sec Tsipras Visits Panama and Colombia

ATHENS (ANA) – Foreign Ministry’s International Economic Relations general secretary Giorgos Tsipras will pay a two day visit to Panama starting on Monday and afterwards he will go to Colombia where he will stay until Friday.

The aim of his visit is to support the Greek economic and trade presence in foreign markets.

Giorgos Tsipras will meet with ministers and deputy ministers in order to discuss ways to enhance the institutional cooperation on the creation of a favourable climate for the enterprises in the specific markets.

Moreover, he will hold talks with heads of unions and associations and with representatives of the business world with whom he will exchange views and information on specific export and investment opportunities.

Tsipras will also hold meetings with the Greek communities in Panama and Colombia.

It is reminded that it is the first visit of a Greek official to both countries after many decades.