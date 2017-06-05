Greek Citizen Stabbed in London’s Attack Hospitalized

LONDON (ANA) – A Greek citizen, Antonis Filis aged 35 from the city of Lamia, was among the injured in the terror attacks in London, announced the Greek Embassy in London.

“The British authorities informed us that a Greek citizen was one of the injured in the terror attack. He is being hospitalised and his condition is stable” said the Greek embassy.

Filis, who had left Greece in 2011 in search of a job in London, was stabbed in the liver and underwent a surgery. The doctors said to his parents that he is out of danger.

Embassy posted a photo of a Greek flag at half mast to honour the London terror attack victims.

In a You Tube video the man appears to say that he is bleeding.

British counterterrorism investigators searched two homes Monday and detained “a number” of people in the investigation into a van and knife attack in the heart of London that left seven people dead.

Dozens were injured, many of them critically, in the attack that started on the London Bridge, when three attackers swerved the vehicle into pedestrians then, armed with knives, rampaged through Borough Market, slashing and stabbing anyone they could find.

The three men, who wore fake suicide vests, were shot to death by police. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

London’s police chief has said the attackers have been identified, but the names haven’t been released. At least 12 people were arrested Sunday, including five men and seven women ranging in age from 19 to 60.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she wouldn’t release further details in what she described as a fast-moving investigation, including whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack.

IS has claimed responsibility for three attacks in Britain since March, and Dick described the recent wave of violence as “unprecedented in my working life.”