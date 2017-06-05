New York Times Call for Greek Debt Relief, German Concessions

ATHENS – Greece won’t recover without debt relief being unfairly blocked by Germany, the New York Times said in an editorial backing Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ hopes for more time and lower interest rates in repaying 326 billion euros ($367.16 billion) in three international bailouts.

Germany has put up the bulk of the monies but Chancellor Angela Merkel, facing September elections, has set aside any talk of a Greek debt break until after that, fearing a backlash from her voters and those in the other 17 Eurozone countries who’d have to pick up the cost for generations of wild Greek government overspending and runaway patronage.

Tsipras’ coalition, which includes the far-right, marginal, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) backed him in agreeing to new pension cuts and taxes on low-income families in 2019 as part of a deal to get release of more monies from a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($96.86 billion).

But the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM), the Eurozone and Germany have set aside debt relief talks until Greece finishes imposing agreed prior reforms that have languished for nearly two years under Tsipras.

On May 18, Greece’s Parliament dutifully passed a fresh round of austerity measures, including tax increases and new cuts to pensions. Yet, Greece’s creditors met in Brussels last week and shamefully failed to agree on terms that would permit the release of 7 billion euros in bailout funds needed by July to keep Greece from defaulting,” the Times editorial said.

It added: “Much of the blame goes to Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany’s finance minister and a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats party. Mr. Schäuble opposes debt relief for Greece — as do many German voters, who will head to the polls in September.”

Since first seeking aid in 2010, including from the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund, Greece’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has shrunk nearly 25 percent, its debt grown despite the loans and big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings have suffocated workers, pensioners and the poor while the rich, shipowners, business executives, politicians, and tax cheats have largely escaped sacrifice.

“More than a quarter of Greeks are unemployed, and vital services, like health care and transportation, are running as bare-bones operations. The economy is in recession, and there is virtually no way Greece can dig itself out of such a deep hole,” the Times said in arguing debt break talks should on the table now.

Some in Germany have come around to reality, the paper added. “Greece has always been promised debt relief when its reforms are implemented,” Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, a member of the Social Democrats, said on May 22. “Now we must stand by that promise.”

Tsipras hopes the Eurozone will finally agree on June 15 to resurrect the debt relief talks. The Times said that, “A failure to do so would be catastrophic for Greece and an unconscionable stain on Germany, whose stubbornness is costing Greece the only durable solution to its woes: economic recovery.”