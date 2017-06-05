Tsipras’ Foot Dragging on Bailout Terms Derails Greek Recovery Hopes

ATHENS – Almost two years of delays by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in settling the terms of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($98.86 billion) has prevented Greece from heading toward a recovery he predicted would happen under his watch and left his Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition scrambling to finalize a deal with its European creditors.

The government had predicted growth of 2.7 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) but negotiations trying to stave off more austerity to which Tsipras finally relented, continuing his reneging on promises, has undercut those hopes, statistics showed.

At present, all significant economic indexes show the backtracking and with capital controls put in place in July, 2015 still holding down Greece’s businesses and commercial sectors and seeing a continued drop in bank deposits preventing significant loans for business expansion.

The business newspaper Naftermporiki also reported that execution of the tax-laden Greek state budget is “on the edge, ” while inflation has returned to the economic “mix” after years of deflation, primary due to a “tax tsunami” enacted in 2016.

Despite a moderate increase in the value of exports, the trade balance continued to expand, after successive years of a narrowing of the gap, primarily due to falling consumption and the resulting impact on imports, the paper said.

The first quarter of the year shows, by all accounts, that the country remains in recession, with the statistical bureau ELSTAT figures showing continued negative developments despite constant crowing by the government it’s on the right track for a recovery.

An even more substantive level in terms of the “real economy,” the retail market show a decrease in turnover in sectors such as fuels and supermarket sales.