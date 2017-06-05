Its Power Evaporating, SYRIZA Wants More Control of Local Elections

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party wants to increase its power at the local level by changing the system for 2019 municipal elections when its term runs out.

“We are open to dialogue but we are determined to enforce the simple proportional system,” Tsipras said, adding that in this way “we are changing the way municipal authorities operate,” Kathimerini reported.

But Mayors across the country said that Tsipras, whose popularity has plummeted after reneging on anti-austerity promises, is grasping at straws to keep influence as polls show he’s headed for a beating in the 2019 elections at the hands of the party it unseated, New Democracy.

SYRIZA has relatively little power at the local level and Tsipras also been pushing Constitutional changes to remove a 50-seat bonus for the winning party at the national level and also to dilute the power of any new government in which he wouldn’t take part.

The new electoral system will, critics said, undermine the party that wins the majority of the vote at the local level and give more power to the second-place finisher with polls showing that’s where SYRIZA will wind up.

Mayors said it will take away their power and bring local governments to a standoff standstill and paralyze local authorities.