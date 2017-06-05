SYRIZA’s Thessaloniki Offices Firebombed, Party Decries Attack

THESSALONIKI – The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party, which tolerated violence when it was out of power, now is condemning a firebomb attack against its headquarters in the country’s second largest city, Thessaloniki.

The attack on June 3 caused damage but no injuries and follows earlier attacks on offices in Athens after the party of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has faced growing rage after reneging on anti-austerity promises and whacking workers, pensioners and the poor with more brutal conditions on orders of international lenders it vowed to defy before surrendering.

Decrying the “thuggish attack with Molotov cocktails,” SYRIZA’s statement said tha it was “pure luck that the wretched attack did not result in human injuries as one of the Molotov cocktails…pierced the window of a parked taxi.”

“We categorically state that SYRIZA, its members and every democratic citizen can neither be blackmailed nor terrorized,” the statement said.

Ironically, the party has elements sympathetic to anarchists and terrorists and said it would not use police to quell protests once in power but it has, including the use of tear gas it denounced when used by previous governments.