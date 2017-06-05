New FYROM Foreign Minister Plans Athens Visit Over Name Talks

ATHENS – Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia’s new Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov will be heading to Athens in another bid to resume long-stalled talks over what his country’s real name should be.

Dimitrov, who is part of the new FYROM government just elected, has been invited by Greek Foreign Nikos Kotzias but no date has been set yet. “Diplomacy’s work is to build bridges, create friendships and opens doors and perspectives” Dimitrov told local media, Balkan Insight reported..

“Bearing in mind that the biggest challenge for our Euro-Atlantic integration is relations with Greece, I would like to reveal the new face of the Republic of Macedonia primarily in Greece. I am convinced that Greece also has interests in the European Republic of Macedonia,” Dimitrov said, using the name his country calls itself but which hasn’t been internationally accepted.

And that is the nub of the problem as Greece calls its neighbor FYROM and has blocked its hopes of joining NATO or the European Union until a final name determination is made.

A Greek government more than 25 years ago agreed to let the word Macedonia be part of the FYROM acronym and has been trying to reclaim it since as that’s also the name of the Greek province abutting the northern neighbor.

Kotzias has said he wants a new impetus for the name talks after FYROM has tried to quell constant political instability with former opposition leader Zoran Zaev now in charge.

“I have had several conversations with Mr. Zaev and I will invite my counterpart Dimitrov to Athens so that we can find ways for intensifying of cooperation and solving of all long-standing problems … in the spirit of democratic consensus” Kotzias said after the election of the new FYROM Administration.