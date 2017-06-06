UN Chief Says Collapsed Cyprus Unity Talks Restarting in Geneva

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has gotten rival Cyprus leaders to go back to Geneva this month to resume unity talks even though Turkey still refuses to drop its demand of keeping an army on the island and the right to invade again.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades didn’t succeed, in a dinner with Guterres and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, in getting the security issue settled before agreeing to start negotiations again.

Instead, the UN chief said the rivals agreed only that the issue of security is “of vital importance” and “an essential element in reaching an overall agreement and in building trust between the two communities” — and would be given a high priority in Geneva, diplomatic code to indicate the two sides were still far apart.

He said his special adviser on Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide – who walked away from the talks when they collapsed over the security issue and Turkey’s plans to send an energy research vessel into waters where Cyprus has licensed international companies to drill, will engage with all participants “in preparation of the common documents to guide discussions on security and guarantees,” without explaining what that meant.

The UN is making a last-gasp effort to prevent the total collapse of the talks that have broken off a number of times only to resume in what many diplomats and analysts see as perhaps the last opportunity to keep Cyprus from remaining split as it has been since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion.

Anastasiades insisted on first dealing with the issue of the withdrawal of Turkish troops that Greek Cypriots consider a threat and that he wouldn’t resume talks until Turkey agreed its 35,000-strong army couldn’t stay.

He has proposed that an international police force oversee post-reunification security, but the minority Turkish Cypriots see Turkish troops and military intervention rights accorded to Ankara as their only protection but dropped the precondition.

Akinci insisted he wanted no conditions and that the Geneva summit should be a give-and-take on all issues and got what he wanted.

Eide called off mediation efforts May 26 following the disagreement between Anastasiades and Akinci but said despite the breakdown “we are indeed very, very close — actually more close than most people seem to understand” to an agreement to reunite Cyprus, echoing the same sentiments he has expressed repeatedly only to see them go unfounded.

Anastasiades has accused Eide of being biased and favoring Turkish demands in the talks and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said it was time for the UN envoy to back off.

Guterres did not announce a date for the new round of talks, saying they would be held “soon” after consultations with the three guarantors of Cyprus’ security — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

HIGH ENERGY TALKS

He said he will also reach out to the European Union, which was an observer at the first round of negotiations in Geneva in January. Cyprus joined the EU in 2004, but only the internationally recognized Greek-speaking south enjoys full membership benefits.

The Geneva summit has to be held in June because the Cyprus government is expected to go ahead with offshore exploratory gas drilling by French energy company Total starting in mid-July. Texas-based Noble Energy discovered a gas field in earlier drilling in Cyprus waters estimated to contain over 4 trillion cubic feet in reserves.

Akinci had asked Anastasiades to suspend drilling. Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots oppose drilling because they consider it a unilateral Greek Cypriot action that ignores the rights of both to the island’s mineral wealth even if resources are found in sovereign Cypriot waters.

Guterres said the leaders agreed to continue parallel negotiations in Geneva on all other outstanding issues including the territory that their respective federal zones should control, the return of property or compensation, and governance and power sharing.

Akinci and Anastasiades in earlier talks produced maps of how much territory and property stolen by Turks should be return to their rightful Cypriot owners but the documents – like the talks – are secret and locked in a safe at the UN.

Guterres said he and the two leaders “agreed that all issues will be negotiated interdependently and that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” in accordance with the principles the two sides agreed on in February 2014.

NO SMILES FOR THE CAMERA

Before dinner began, the U.N. chief posed for photographers between the two leaders — crossing his hands to hold one with Anastasiades and the other with Akinci. Guterres smiled broadly but the two leaders did not.

But standing beside the secretary-general when he read his announcement of the Geneva talks after their four-hour meeting, Anastasiades and Akinci looked more relaxed and smiled though they did not speak to reporters.

Akinci told reporters as he headed into the dinner meeting: “What we need from now on is political will and determination more than ever — and more than time.”

Anastasiades told reporters he didn’t come to the U.N. “for a blame game.”

“I’m always in line with what we have agreed, and I do expect that today we can pave the way for a constructive dialogue in order to reach not just progress but a settlement,” he said.