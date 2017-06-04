Anastasiades’ Statement to ANA on Meeting With Guterres and Akinci in NY

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades expressed the certainty that “the prospect to go to Geneva may be created if there is no irrationality or denial to discuss the guarantees issue ” in a statement to Athens Macedonian News Agency on Sunday.

On the occasion of Sunday’s meeting, during dinner, with UN secretary general Antonio Guterres and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in New York, Anastasiades said that he is going to New York following Guterres’ invitation “An invitation which I accepted with pleasure because I will have , among others, the opportunity to set to him all the recent facts and to analyse my thoughts on the future of the Cyprus problem and to see if everyone, Turkey included, really wish to reach and agreement” he noted.

Moreover, Cyprus government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides who is accompanying Anastasiades in New York and ahead of the dinner scheduled to start at 02:00 (Athens time), stated to Athens Macedonian News Agency that Guterres intention is not to present a ‘compromising formula’. The UN general secretary wants “to discuss with both leaders in order to examine if there can reach a result which may open prospects for the discussion to proceed”.

On Anastasiades’ proposals, Christodoulides noted that his aim is “the matter of safety and guarantees to dominate at a possible meeting on Cyprus”.