Greek Police Looking for More Anti-Terrorist Informants to Aid Battle

ATHENS – After a series of ongoing assaults against riot police, a parcel bomb that exploded in a former interim Prime Minister’s car, and targeting of Capitalist, political and business symbols by terror groups and anarchists, Greek police are looking for informants to turn them in and help stop more attacks.

The confidential plan for the creation of an extensive network of sources was hatched in closed-door meetings at the Citizens Protection Ministry and has reportedly already been activated – with the mobilization of foreign nationals at Greek detention centers to garner information regarding the activities of radicalized Islamist terrorists, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

A ministry source said that 30 foreign nationals, from Pakistan, Iraq, Syria and North Africa, have already been enlisted similar to plans being used by security services in European Union member-states including Italy and Germany.

In January, New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his predecessor Antonis Samaras were on a list of possible targets found in the safe house of fugitive urban guerrilla Pola Roupa, authorities said

Besides Mitsotakis and the former Premier, the handwritten list discovered by investigators after Roupa’s arrest also contains the names of other politicians, as well as businessmen, businesses and public organizations believed targeted for attack, the newspaper said.