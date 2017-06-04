Migrants Finally Moved Out, Hellenikon Development Set to Start

ATHENS – With several thousand refugees and migrants who had been camped out for some two years finally removed, work on the $7.9 billion project to convert Athens’s former Hellenikon airport complex into a seaside resort is set to start within the next six months, State Minister Alekos Flambouraris said.

His ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party had vowed to stop privatizations, including Hellenikon – some of its Members of Parliament still are – but the government has given the green light for a consortium of Abu Dhabi and Chinese investors backed by conglomerate Fosun, led by Greece’s Lamda Development to finally start.

The land along the sea was supposed to be Europe’s largest urban park but with the country’s economic crisis was too valuable for that and sold off to the private developers for luxury buildings with far less green space than originally planned.

The group had hoped to start work this month but the government let the refugees and migrants – there are some 64,000 stuck in the Greece with the suspension of a European Union swap deal with Turkey which let human traffickers send them to nearby Greek islands.

There’s still resistance within the government with dissidents arguing the site of abandoned buildings, unkempt weed-filled concrete tarmacs and other unsightly rubbish, is a critical archaeological site and with forestry officials arguing the cement is a forest.

Before securing any building permits, it will also need the country’s archaeological authorities to say whether the site includes protected antiquities.

Greece was ordered to proceed with the development by its international creditors. The consortium plans to build a 500-acre park along with apartments, hotels and shopping malls to convert the site, that includes some 2004 Olympic sites, into an attraction for tourists.