EU Said Working on Secret Plan B Debt Relief Austerity Plan for Greece

ATHENS – After rejecting debt relief talks for now for Greece’s embattled government, European Union officials are reportedly looking at a secret Plan B that would call for less austerity but also less of a debt break.

EU officials have already started devising an alternative that could be put into effect in the fall, after September elections in Germany, the biggest contributor to 326 billion euros ($366 billion) i three international bailouts, but also the harshest taskmaster in demanding austerity.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, seeing his popularity evaporate after reneging on promises to roll back pay and pension cuts, tax hikes, privatizations and worker firings, had promised debt relief after he agreed to even more to get release of more monies from a delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($97.03 billion) before the Eurozone balked.

The plan also seeks to cut out the role of the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($270.78 billion) but has stayed out of the third until Tsipras imposes even more austerity the fund said hasn’t worked, and unless Greece gets debt relief.

The plan being considered would ensure that the IMF is no longer in the “driving seat of the Greek bailout program,” the sources said, adding that it would offer Greece less debt relief than it had hoped for but also less austerity in 2019 onward, after the current bailout has expired.

Tsipras, breaking another vow of “not one more euro of austerity,” agreed to cut pensions again and tax low-incomes families starting in 2019 after admitting he had “delusions” in thinking he could defeat the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and the IMF who have beaten him down instead.

Tsipras is expected to make another push for debt relief talks at a June 22 Eurozone meeting but indications are that it won’t be on the table because his government still hasn’t satisfied the lenders it will complete unfinished promised reforms.

If that fails, Tsipras may turn again to trying to find political backing from some EU leaders where he has few friends after promising he would lead a Leftist revolution in Europe and after repeatedly attacking the lenders.