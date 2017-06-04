Greek Debt Relief Would Defer 123 Billion Euros in Payments, Be New Loan

BERLIN – Germany, the biggest contributor to 326 billion euros ($366 billion) in three international bailouts to save the Greek economy from collapsing under the weight of decades of wild overspending, is resisting debt relief because it would cost some 123 billion euros ($138.78 billion).

That was the forecast from Germany’s Finance Ministry as Greek Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader said Greece wants a longer time to repay the loans – past 2048 – and lower interest rates although it means passing on the cost and forgiving the government for overspending.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, facing September elections, and her Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble have rejected debt relief for Greece, which Tsipras said he would bring after agreeing to more austerity measures to get release of more monies from a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($97.03 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

The ministry’s calculations, which were contained in a letter to a Member of Parliament seen by Reuters, contemplated the various restructuring scenarios laid out by the Eurozone bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

“With such an interest deferral, it would de facto be a new loan with a volume that depends on the development of interest rates,” the document said. “The estimated volume of the deferred interest up until 2048 would be around 118-123 billion euros,” and constitute a de facto new loan.

The Finance Ministry declined to comment. The Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-ESM is putting up the third rescue package without the participation of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C. which said it won’t join until Greece gets debt relief and imposes even more austerity the fund said hasn’t worked but wants more of.

Greece needs 7.2 billion euros ($8.12 billion) from the third bailout to repay the lenders as virtually none of the money goes to Greek society and most in interest that is making huge profits for the lenders and banks taking part.

But the release of the money depends on the Troika’s assessment of how well Tsipras, in reneging on anti-austerity pledges, continues to hammer workers, pensioners and the poor with more brutal conditions while letting shipowners, the rich, the oligarchy, politicians and tax cheats mostly escape sacrifice.

Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos was quoted as telling Schaeuble to stop blaming Greece and find a solution.

“Mr. Schaeuble is doing his job; what he thinks serves his country’s best interests… I think it would be best if he stopped blaming the Greek side. It’s well-known who bears the responsibility for failing to achieve an agreement at the previous Eurogroup …” Tzanakopoulos said.

Tzanakopoulos also referred to “low-to-medium” level EU officials, advising them to not speak anonymously and to “listen to their superiors” .

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) called on Tsipras to be more careful when he jokes about “debt” after the Premier’s reference to a “fez” – Ottoman-era headwear that in modern-day Greece metaphorically refers to a “surcharge” or “outstanding debt,” the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

Tsipras laughingly told reporters morning that the “issue is not whether he’ll wear a tie (marking the achievement of debt relief) but not to be burdened with a ‘fez,’” even though he has continued a property tax surcharge that carries another Turkish name to show Greek’s disdain for it.

“.. with his (Tsipras’) ineptitude and (ideological) obsessions he’s piled onto Greek citizens tens of billions of euros (in more debt) over the past two years,” New Democracy said.