Ex-Defense Minister Papantoniou, Wife Charged With Money Laundering

ATHENS – Former PASOK Defense Minister Yiannos Papantoniou and his wife were charged with money laundering by a prosecutor as the probe into their finances intensified.

They were also banned from leaving the country as the investigation centered on an account belonging to Papantoniou, which was included in the so-called Borjans list of taxpayers with large deposits in Switzerland’s UBS, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

Last month, judicial officials carried out secret raids at his home and office to look further into allegations of bribe taking and money laundering during his term as defense minister after the year 2000 when he took over from Akis Tsochatzopoulos, who was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to 20 years in jail but allowed to leave after little more than two years because of poor health.

Investigators reportedly have learned from Swiss authorities that Papantoniou and his wife had two more secret foreign accounts after already being convicted of hiding their wealth, the paper said.

Unless he can be tied to kickbacks or bribes or money laundering the statute of limitations has expired on other possible wrongdoing and he will walk free after buying out jail time for his previous convictions, common in Greece for people who can afford it.

The probe is said to also have discovered a life insurance policy as Greek judicial authorities want the Swiss to break their banking privacy laws and release more information.

A parliamentary committee investigating the defense deals signed by Papantoniou when he was minister between 2001 and 2004 earlier asked Greek prosecutors to determine whether transactions involving his accounts during this time period point toward money laundering.

Greece’s Parliament approved the investigation into alleged corruption involving contracts when Papantoniou was Defense Minister from 2001-2003 as the scandal-ridden agency remains in the spotlight.

That was the period immediately after the 1996-2001 tenure of Tsochatzopoulos as Defense Minister, during which he stole 50 million euros ($53.48 million) from contracts, prosecutors said, leading to his arrest, conviction and receiving a 20-year jail sentence in 2013.

The lawmakers unanimously backed a committee to look into four billion euros ($4.28 billion) of contracts that were signed when Papantoniou, previously found guilty of failing to report his wealth but for which he was able to buy out jail time, was minister.

Papantoniou and his wife Stavroula Kourakou had been convicted for trying to hide 1.3 million euros ($1.39 billion) in a Swiss bank account from Greek authorities.

Papantoniou, 67, served under Socialist PASOK as Defense Minister from 2001-04 and Economy Minister from 1996 to 2001. The deals he signed during that time have been under the scrutiny of corruption prosecutors for years.