Greek Shipowners Strike Back at Schaeuble Over Tax Breaks

ATHENS – The head of Greece’s influential shipowners union has lashed out at German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble for saying the sector goes largely untaxed even though Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras vowed to make them pay.

Theodore Veniamis said that Greek shipowners, who have the world’s largest fleet and go largely untaxed, aren’t unlike companies in Germany whose shipowners and companies said also get tax breaks.

He said Greek-controlled shipping comprises half of the EU’s shipping sector, “a first-place showing that possibly bothers some,” as Veniamis put it, the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

“The question that arises is whether the failure of Germany’s shipping policy, which despite favorable terms on every level – ownership, management, professionals – which wasn’t able to support the country’s sector, is the motive that prompted the minister (Schaeuble) to make these statements?” he asked.

“Mr. Schaeuble, pointedly overlooking the especially favourable regime governing German shipping, is turning with his statements against Greek shipping, which also happens to represent 50 pct of Community shipping, however – a primacy that clearly rankles,” said Veniamis.

“At a time with the European Union is called on to defend but also to enhance the competitiveness of its shipping against the tough competition from shipping centers outside Europe, Mr. Schaeuble’s criticisms are provocatively without foundation,” the announcement said.

Veniamis didn’t deny the favorable treatment Greek shipowners get, a sector that a series of Prime Ministers have vowed to make pay more but have backed away.

Schaeuble, whose country is putting up the bulk of 326 billion euros ($366 billion) in three bailouts to save the Greek economy, said Tsipras put the whole burden of attached austerity measures on the poorest.

“He was elected on the promise of abolishing tax privileges for shipowners, but he didn’t do anything,” said Schaeuble, without mentioning that Tsipras also has broken a promise to “crush the oligarchy” that the Radical Left SYRIZA leader said rules the country with its influence.

Schaeuble – who didn’t mention in talking to German media that he’s behind the austerity demands – expressed “solidarity” with Greek citizens he said have been abandoned by the country’s political parties and governments.

Tsipras has recently agreed – after vowing “not one more euro of austerity” – to cut pensions again in 2019 and tax low-income families as part of a deal to get the release of more monies from a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($96.55 billion) he said he wouldn’t seek or accept because it came with more harsh measures before doing both.