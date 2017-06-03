Exit from the Crisis a National Goal, says PM Tsipras

ATHENS (ANA) – The claim of a final exit from the crisis, sustainable and socially fair, after seven years of recession is a national goal and not simply the government’s political goal, underlined Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in a post on his facebook account on Saturday.

“ELSTAT’s reviewed figures on the Greek economy show 0,4 pct growth instead of 0,5 pct recession in the first quarter of 2017 as it had been announced one month ago” said Tsipras adding:

“The claim of a final exit from the crisis, sustainable and socially fair, after seven years of recession is not only the government’s political goal or the prospect of another tenure. It refers to the future of the country. It is not a political goal. It is a national goal”.

Finance Ministry circles reminded that the restructuring of the Greek debt, according to the agreement between the Greek government and the lenders, has as prerequisite the successful completion of the current programme and nothing else.

“Some media rushed to present an ESM proposal on the restructuring of the Greek debt as a new loan or a new memorandum. What else they will invent?” said the same sources adding that “We wonder if these distortions are just nonsense and ignorance or are used for political purposes. In any case we would recommend the ‘experts’ that is better not to speak for those they don’t know and remain silent” said Finance Ministry sources to Athens Macedonian News Agency.