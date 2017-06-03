We will not Accept any Proposal With no Final Solution, Gov’t Spokesman Tzanakopoulos Says

ATHENS (ANA) – We have made clear that we will not accept any proposal that will not give a final solution and will not guarantee Greece’s exit to the markets” stated State Minister and government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos in an interview with the Sunday edition of Avghi newspaper.

“The government and all the involved parts in the Greek programme are working in order a solution to be found at the Eurogroup meeting. Besides, the Eurogroup and not the Greek government set as landmark the next Eurogroup meeting with the joint communiqué on May 22” underlined Tzanakopoulos.

He reiterated Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ position that if there are no measures for the debt after the end of the programme then the voted measures will not be implemented. “The momentum exists” he said adding that “the only reason not to be achieved now would be for political purposes. I don’t want to believe that there are lenders that do not want the successful completion of the third programme.

There are some who believe that Germany does not want Greece to exit the crisis. I am not one of those but Germany must prove it in practice, concluded Tzanakopoulos.