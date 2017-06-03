Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS (ANA) – The Saturday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance
AVGHI: We do not accept non final solution.
DROMOS TIS ARISTERAS: Expendables, accomplices and deeply depreciated.
KATHIMERINI: EU’s Secret Plan B for the Greek debt.
PROTO THEMA: Sombrero instead of tie.
Real News: He decides and orders!
RIZOSPASTIS: New antipopular rounds in order for the capital to recover.
TO PARON: Troika wants the small and medium incomes before the firing squad.
TO VIMA: The quantitative easing of the Left.