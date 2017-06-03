New Democracy Wants Clear Solution, Says ND Spokesman Kikilias

ATHENS (ANA) – New Democracy (ND) spokesman Vassilis Kikilias stated that “ND wants a clear solution that will make the Greek debt sustainable. An extension of the grace period and of its payment and the ‘freezing’ of the interests, in an interview to Real News newspaper.

The main opposition spokesman referred to the government’s strategic defeat that is now passing on the citizens.

“The measures are unnecessary, they are the product of the delay and the deadlock policies” he said while referring to Greece’s partners he said that “they are also responsible for the blend of the policies and the overtaxation of the Greeks but mostly because they are taking advantage of the most weak and handy government in the years after the junta for their own benefit”.