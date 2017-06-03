Human Trafficking Ring in Greece was Dismantled

ATHENS (ANA) – A human trafficking ring that activated in Greece was dismantled following Europol, Greek police and NCA’s (United Kingdom) several-month cooperation. 12 foreign nationals were arrested in a huge operation that was held on May 30 and 31 in Athens.

Seven of the arrested were members of the ring. The other four were migrants that were going to be transferred abroad and were staying in houses rented by the ring and one Afghan national for possession of fake identity card.

Seven more persons involved in the ring are serving sentences in Greek prisons.

The prices depended on the country of destination. For European countries the ring charged 4,000-6,000 euros (for UK 8,000-10,000 euros) while for Canada the price reached 16,000 euros.

Police raided several houses and shops in Athens and found and confiscated 17 passports, identity cards, 24 cellphones, 3 laptopts, 3,400 euros cash, a UV machine and a car.

The suspects were sent to Athens prosecutor.