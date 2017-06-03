Mouzalas Hails Evacuation of Elliniko, Says Refugees will Live With Dignity

ATHENS (ANA) – Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas hailed the operation to evacuate the makeshift refugee camp in Elliniko in southern Athens on Friday, saying it was a joint effort of relevant bodies conducted over a period of three months.

“Today is a good day for the issue of migration and our country. After a long time, about 18 months, Elliniko closed for good. Many bodies were involved in the effort to evacuate Elliniko. The work started at least three months ago and today we had the last phase, without the slightest violence,” he said, speaking at the new refugee camp in Thebes, which is now housing most of the people transferred from Elliniko.

The camp is expected to welcome 800 refugees and migrants and is made up of 65 fully-equipped apartments and 65 containers.

“Migrants will live with dignity, since the houses are equipped with kitchens, refrigerators, two rooms with double bunk beds and a dining room. In the common areas there are special rooms only for women, places of worship and clinics,” Mouzalas said.