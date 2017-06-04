On Paper Exhibition Highlights Talented Greek Artists (video)

NEW YORK – On Paper presented by Timarete Hellenic Art Festival and Gallery d’Arte / ParisKoh Fine Arts, and curated by the distinguished artist Antonia Papatzanaki, is a group exhibition focusing solely on art that is created on paper. The exhibition is part of the Timarete Festival and runs from June 1-15. The well-attended opening reception took place on June 1 at Gallery d’Arte/ParisKoh Fine Arts in Manhattan.

Among those viewing the impressive works of art were Consul of Greece in New York Manos Koubarakis, Athanasia Papatriantafyllou- Head of Press & Communication Office Permanent Mission of Greece to the UN, Demetra Varsami- Principal of the Academy of Hellenic Paideia which presents the Timarete Festival, Artistic Director of the festival Konstantinos Doikos, On Paper curator Papatzanaki, several of the artists with work in the exhibition, members of the press, and the Greek community.



Video: TNH/Costas Bej

The exhibition brings together over twenty works on paper, including drawings, paintings, prints, mixed media, and photographs by known Greek and Greek-American artists residing in New York. The talented participating artists are Eozen Agopian, Angie Drakopoulos, Peter Fikaris, Dionisios Fragias, Cris Gianakos, Morfy Gikas, Angeliki Korkou, Georgia Lale, Aristides Logothetis, Demetrius Manouselis, Eleni Mylonas, Antonia Papatzanaki, Costas Picadas, Konstantinos Stamatiou, Panayiotis Terzis, Philip Tsiaras, Xanthippe Tsalimi, Lydia Venieri, Adonis Volanakis, and Lilia Ziamou.

Paper is a medium that offers an intimate and open field for creative elaboration, in which concepts and ideas can be expressed and can emerge and change with relative ease. Paper is a deceptively simple material that lends itself to weightier projects, for the beauty and simplicity of paper is directly offered in the theoretical and experimental process.

The exhibition aims to show the great diversity of artwork that can be produced on a paper surface using various media and techniques. With a brilliantly diverse range of styles and expertise, On Paper showcases the artists for their uniqueness and their approach to working with such a versatile material.

Papatzanaki spoke with The National Herald at the opening, noting the wonderful turnout and expressing the hope that the unique artwork on view would attract collectors as well.

Those in attendance noted the striking images and the extraordinary creativity of the artists working today. With such diverse and dynamic works by gifted artists, On Paper is an exhibition not to be missed.

Antonia Papatzanaki, born in Chania on the island of Crete is a renowned international Greek artist. She was educated in the Athens School of Fine Arts, the Vienna Hochschule für Angenwandte Kunst, and she earned her MFA at Pratt Institute in New York. Papatzanaki is the recipient of many prestigious awards in addition to winning multiple Panhellenic and international competitions held to select and fund artists for the creation of public installations.

Her public light installation Agora was exhibited at Battery Park during 2000-2001 as part of the Temporary Public Art Program of New York City. Several of Papatzanaki’s outdoor public works are permanently installed throughout Greece, including her sculpture Lighthouse in the square of the Kato Patisia Metro Station, Athens. Papatzanaki has exhibited widely—notable among her many solo exhibitions are Stratifications, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, New York, 2016;

Refractions, Ekfrasi – Υianna Grammatopoulou, Athens, 2013; Robust Matter and Image, Museum of Contemporary Art of Crete, Rethymnon, 2010; Antonia Papatzanaki: Recent Works, Tsatsis Projects/Artforum, Thessaloniki, 2008; and Visions of Light, Chashama, 112 Gallery, New York, 2007.