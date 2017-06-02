Weather Forecast for Greece: Mostly Fair in the South; Rain in the North on Saturday

ATHENS (ANA) – Clouds and winds from variable directions are forecast for Saturday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Clouds in the morning and rain in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country and temperatures ranging from 18C to 29C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 16C and 32C.

Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete.

Rain over the northern Aegean islands, 16C-28C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 19C-32C. Rain, gusty winds with a chance of hailstorm in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 19C-28C.